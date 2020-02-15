Swiss National Bank Has $77.88 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Xilinx worth $77,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. 2,430,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

