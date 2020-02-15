Swiss National Bank Has $79.77 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $79,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.