Swiss National Bank Has $79.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Dollar Tree worth $79,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 1,685,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.