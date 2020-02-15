Swiss National Bank Has $80.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $80,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. The stock had a trading volume of 943,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

