Swiss National Bank Has $81.53 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Iqvia worth $81,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.