Swiss National Bank Has $82 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Centene worth $81,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Centene by 958.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 470,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

