Swiss National Bank Has $83.36 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $83,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,734. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $215.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

