Swiss National Bank Has $83.58 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $83,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $38,943,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter.

DLR traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. 3,785,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,238. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

