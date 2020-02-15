Swiss National Bank Has $84.59 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Cummins worth $84,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.78. 976,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,652. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.