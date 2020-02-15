Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $83,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 1,965,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,884. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

