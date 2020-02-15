Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $76,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

ALXN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. 1,527,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

