Swiss National Bank Sells 13,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Palo Alto Networks worth $79,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 631,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

