Swiss National Bank Sells 18,600 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Cintas worth $76,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $300.88. The company had a trading volume of 262,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

