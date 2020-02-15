Swiss National Bank Sells 20,600 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.56% of Evergy worth $82,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,360,000 after acquiring an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 1,737,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $516,490 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

