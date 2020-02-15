Swiss National Bank Sells 21,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $79,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 226,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 545,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

