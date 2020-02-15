Swiss National Bank Sells 22,400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $84,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. 533,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,661. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

