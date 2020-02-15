Swiss National Bank Sells 25,600 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of American Water Works worth $76,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.32. 1,091,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

