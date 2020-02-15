Swiss National Bank Sells 43,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Aptiv worth $76,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,010,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

