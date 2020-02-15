Swiss National Bank Sells 57,700 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $81,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.