Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Ventas worth $75,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.75. 3,209,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

