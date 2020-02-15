Swiss National Bank Sells 93,700 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $81,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,503. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.