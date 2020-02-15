Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Mercadolibre worth $80,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

MELI traded up $16.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $735.01. The company had a trading volume of 964,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,208. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.88. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $358.07 and a 52 week high of $735.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

