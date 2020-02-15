Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Microchip Technology worth $78,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,507. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

