Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of FleetCor Technologies worth $83,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.43. 830,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its 200 day moving average is $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.08 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

