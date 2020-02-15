Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of SYNH opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

