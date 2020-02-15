Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $65.62. 214,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

