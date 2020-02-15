Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Synlogic posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 472.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

