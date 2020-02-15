Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 8,747 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

