Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paypal by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 606,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.