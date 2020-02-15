Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 567.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,819 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 4.74% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

