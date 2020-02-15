Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 703,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

