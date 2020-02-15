Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,565. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.21 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

