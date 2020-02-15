Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 2,641,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.