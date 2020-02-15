Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

