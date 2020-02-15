Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.9% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.77. 1,904,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.85 and its 200 day moving average is $298.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.