Synovus Financial Corp Has $37.67 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 56,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 13,390,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,733,084. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.