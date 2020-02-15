Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 8,114,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

