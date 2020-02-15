Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. 1,812,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.