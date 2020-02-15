Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 13,906,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.