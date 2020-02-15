Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

