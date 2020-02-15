Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 12,041 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $47.85. 6,665,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

