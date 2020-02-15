Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,995 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,221. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

