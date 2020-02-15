Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,112 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HP by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,672,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 8,979,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

