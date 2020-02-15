Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,935. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.