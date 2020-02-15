Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,930 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 883,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $115.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

