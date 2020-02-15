Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. 454,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,106. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

