Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $320.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

