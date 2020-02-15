Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Syscoin has a total market cap of $22.33 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,322,126 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

