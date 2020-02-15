T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.39. 711,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.