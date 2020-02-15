TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $2,176.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.